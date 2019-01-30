Also see Apple Reports First Quarter Results | Apple Newsroom
"Today’s report validated some of those concerns. The company reported $51.9 billion in iPhone sales this quarter, a drop of about 15% from the same period last year. It appears it was not a great holiday season for Apple’s latest devices, which some felt were too similar to last year’s products, but at a higher price.Apple is in fantastic shape (as long as you ignore the iPhone) | Quartz
One of the true bright spots for Apple in recent quarters has been its services business, which includes sales of apps, games, Apple Music and iCloud subscriptions, as well as Apple Pay fees. That business is the size of a Fortune 100 company on its own, and generated $10.8 billion this quarter, a jump of 19% over the same period last year.
For the first time, Apple reported the margin on its services business: a massive 62.2%."
