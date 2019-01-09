Moral of the story: if you're going to lie to federal investigators, it's prudent to first confirm your lawyers know how to properly use redaction tools in their preferred document editors; also see Paul Manafort's lawyers tried to redact a court filing but it didn't work. Oops. | Mashable and Paul Manafort’s Lawyers Appear to Accidentally Blow the Door Open on Collusion | Rolling Stone
"In their response on Tuesday, Manafort's attorneys inadvertently revealed that the special counsel alleges Manafort "lied about sharing polling data with Mr. Kilimnik related to the 2016 presidential campaign."Manafort filing reveals alleged campaign communications with Russian operative | CBS News
Manafort's attorneys argue in the filing that he had answered the special counsel's questions truthfully to the best of his ability, but that his work on Ukrainian political events and of the alleged information sharing with Kilimnik "simply were not at the forefront of Mr. Manafort's mind during the period at issue." His attorneys added that "it is not surprising at all that Mr. Manafort was unable to recall specific details prior to having his recollection refreshed.""
