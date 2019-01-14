From an EV market dynamics snapshot
"Manufacturers are developing so many electrified models primarily to compete in China and Europe, where government subsidies and stringent environmental laws are spurring sales of zero-emission vehicles, said Mark Wakefield, a managing director at AlixPartners, a consulting firm. The sales pace is less certain in the United States, in part because gasoline remains cheap and the Trump administration has pulled back on emissions regulations.Electric Vehicles Are in the Spotlight at Detroit’s 2019 Auto Show | NYT
“In the U.S., you can’t assume you’re going to be selling 100,000 of one model,” Mr. Wakefield said. “You don’t want to dedicate an entire factory to E.V.s” — as Tesla has done.
Last year, 361,000 electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles were sold in the United States, just 2 percent of car purchases, according to estimates by InsideEVs.com. Tesla, which has struggled with production and delivery problems, accounted for half of those sales."
