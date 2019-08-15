A recent Charles Fitzgerald tweet: "The call that a WeWork IPO would kick off the apocalypse is looking pretty good right now..."; tangentially, see 9 key countries are on the verge of recession, driving fears the U.S. could follow | Washington Post
"WeWork’s parent company, the We Co., filed paperwork Wednesday indicating plans to raise $1 billion in its initial public offering. Included in the prospectus was another figure: a net loss of $689.7 million for the first six months of 2019.WeWork IPO filing follows uneven road for other companies going public | Washington Post
As the We Co. enters the club of this year’s much-anticipated IPOs, analysts wonder which way it will fall. Some said the We Co. could go the way of strong tech stocks such as Zoom and CrowdStrike. Or it could be hammered like other tech unicorns, such as Uber and Lyft — whose stocks are trading below their IPO prices — which are struggling to convince investors that their ride-hailing models will be profitable soon. Slack and Dropbox have also been sagging.
“I think there’s a little more focus among investors [for WeWork] to carry the torch where Uber and Lyft have not done that thus far,” said Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities."
