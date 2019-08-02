Final paragraphs:
"Government contracting analysts said it would be improper for a president to influence a procurement if he were to steer a contract toward or away from a specific company.After Trump cites Amazon concerns, Pentagon reexamines $10 billion JEDI cloud contract process | Washington Post
“Prior to an award — if the Defense Department needs to change its acquisition strategy, it’s going to have a lot of flexibility to do that. And there’s nothing improper about a new secretary of defense changing the strategy,” said Alan Chvotkin, executive vice president and counsel at the Professional Services Council, a trade group for government contractors. “The only thing that would trouble me about the president being involved is if he were involved in the source selection.”
Tom Davis, a former Virginia congressman who is now a partner focusing on government contracts law at Holland & Knight, said the president’s intervention probably will become the subject of litigation.
“He has every right to cancel the contract,” Davis said. “But he can’t say, ‘Don’t give it to Amazon. Give it to someone else.' That would run into legal problems.”"
