Earn (and give) different
"According to a new Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, Cook has been awarded 560,000 restricted stock options. At present market prices, that equals around $115 million. Not a bad payday!Tim Cook gets lucrative reward for his success as Apple CEO | Cult of Mac
Cook earned 280,000 AAPL shares for his continued employment as Apple CEO, a position he’s now held for eight years. He also received an equal number of shares for Apple’s financial performance.
In order to be eligible for this award, Apple’s total shareholder return for the past three years had to be better than two-thirds of the other stocks listed in the S&P 500. On August 25, 2016, AAPL was valued at $108.01 (adjusted for dividends.) On August 24, 2019, AAPL meanwhile closed at $216.24.
[..]
Tim Cook has said that he plans to give his entire fortune to charity. Earlier this month, he donated 23,700 Apple shares to an unspecified charity. At current prices, that’s equivalent to a little more than $5 million."
