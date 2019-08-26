About which David Axelrod tweets: "I’ve said it before: @realDonaldTrump eventually will cut any deal he can with China and call it a victory. He has to. He can’t tank the economy headed into an election. And the Chinese know it." On a related note, see Trump says Japan trade deal reached, but Abe warns more work remains | Washington Post
"President Donald Trump, under pressure to scale back a U.S.-China trade war partly blamed for a global economic slowdown, claimed Monday that the two sides will begin serious negotiations soon.Trump claims serious trade negotiations with China to begin | AP
Trump said his trade negotiators had received two “very good calls” from China Sunday. A spokesman for China’s foreign ministry said he didn’t know what Trump was talking about.
Trump’s optimistic comments about China came hours after he sent mixed messages on the tariff war. He at first seemed to express regret over escalating the trade dispute, but the White House later said Trump’s only regret was that he didn’t impose even higher tariffs on China.
On Monday, Trump claimed the Sunday evening conversations were a sign China is serious about making a deal."
