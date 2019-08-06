Tbd who will acquire what remains of Cloudera
"Hewlett Packard Enterprise said it has acquired the assets of MapR, including its technology, intellectual property and tools for analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning.HPE buys MapR, aims to extend portfolio for AI, machine learning, analytics | ZDNet
HPE said it will support existing MapR deployments as well as ongoing renewals. HPE also said it will continue to support MapR's partner ecosystem.
Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
For HPE, MapR can bring more knowhow in big data and workflows for AI deployments and machine learning. Antonio Neri, CEO of HPE, said MapR's file system technology can round out its analytics portfolio. HPE is betting that it can grow by harnessing data flows from the cloud to edge computing."
