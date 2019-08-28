Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Former Star Google and Uber Engineer Charged With Theft of Trade Secrets | NYT

Also see Developer who started a church to worship AI indicted for stealing AI | The Next Web
"The criminal indictment against Mr. Levandowski from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California opens a new chapter in a legal battle that has embroiled Google, its self-driving car spinoff Waymo and its rival Uber in the high-stakes contest over autonomous vehicles. The case also highlights Silicon Valley’s no-holds-barred culture, where gaining an edge in new technologies versus competitors can be paramount.

It is not uncommon for tech companies, which fiercely guard their intellectual property, to sue former employees or the firms they join after they leave. But criminal charges against a senior executive for theft is unusual."
Former Star Google and Uber Engineer Charged With Theft of Trade Secrets | NYT
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 