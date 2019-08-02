Friday, August 02, 2019

Charles Fitzgerald speculates about the potential future of IBM/Red Hat
"ARMONK, N.Y. and NOIDA, India, August 2, 2022 — IBM and HCL Technologies (HCL) today announced a definitive agreement under which HCL will acquire select IBM Red Hat software products for $340 million. The transaction is expected to close by mid-2023, subject to completion of applicable regulatory reviews.

The next generation true open hybrid multi cloud software products in scope represent a total addressable market of $1 trillion and include:
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux
  • Red Hat Ansible
  • Red Hat JBOSS
The former Red Hat OpenShift and OpenStack product families were not included in the asset transfer because IBM has already successfully accelerated the de-monetization of those product lines through the transcendental realization of true openness."
