Charles Fitzgerald speculates about the potential future of IBM/Red Hat
"ARMONK, N.Y. and NOIDA, India, August 2, 2022 — IBM and HCL Technologies (HCL) today announced a definitive agreement under which HCL will acquire select IBM Red Hat software products for $340 million. The transaction is expected to close by mid-2023, subject to completion of applicable regulatory reviews.Press Releases From the Future: HCL Technologies to Acquire Red Hat Software Products from IBM for $340 Million | Platformonomics
The next generation true open hybrid multi cloud software products in scope represent a total addressable market of $1 trillion and include:
The former Red Hat OpenShift and OpenStack product families were not included in the asset transfer because IBM has already successfully accelerated the de-monetization of those product lines through the transcendental realization of true openness."
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux
- Red Hat Ansible
- Red Hat JBOSS
