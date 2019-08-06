Later in the article: "They also used cyberspace to launder the stolen money, the report said."
"North Korea has generated an estimated $2 billion for its weapons of mass destruction programs using “widespread and increasingly sophisticated” cyberattacks to steal from banks and cryptocurrency exchanges, according to a confidential U.N. report seen by Reuters on Monday.North Korea took $2 billion in cyberattacks to fund weapons program: U.N. report | Reuters
Pyongyang also “continued to enhance its nuclear and missile programmes although it did not conduct a nuclear test or ICBM (Intercontinental Ballistic Missile) launch,” said the report to the U.N. Security Council North Korea sanctions committee by independent experts monitoring compliance over the past six months."
No comments:
Post a Comment