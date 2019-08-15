Brad Parscale, Vladimir Putin, Robert Mercer, and many others are counting on it...
"Facebook often talks about how sophisticated social media manipulation can be and how sophisticated its own methods now are in response. The suspicious activity we found in the European elections, though, was anything but sophisticated. If the European elections were “an important test for us,” as Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg declared last month, it was a test the company failed spectacularly.Facebook isn’t ready for 2020 | Washington Post
If Facebook couldn’t figure out that thousands of coordinated accounts with random two-letter names were suspicious, it has little hope of preventing the next attack by the Russians, the Iranians or anyone else."
