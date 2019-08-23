From a timely media services reality check
"While tech and media companies fight it out with different content offerings, strategies, and business models, there are also opportunities for the independent market leaders in each category to partner with each other to offer their own bundles and compete more effectively with both tech and media companies. What would a Netflix + Spotify + Medium / Scroll + EA Access bundle look like? These services are each focused on one specific area, and can’t offer their content as loss leaders for other business units as Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook have the comfort of doing.
Consumers frustrated by the upcoming disaggregation and unbundling of some of their favorite content would be served well to remember a world in which they had to purchase albums at $10 a piece or more to listen to their favorite music, pay an average cable bill of $85 a month, wait for paper copies of their news and entertainment subscriptions, and purchase video games and movies a la carte. Netflix and Spotify have spoiled a generation with unbelievable value propositions not likely to be seen again anytime soon. Perhaps the silver lining is that the next re-bundling will be multi-media."The Next Re-bundling Will Be Multi-Media (Video, Music, Games, News) | OneZero
