Tangentially, see Bulletproof Backpacks in Demand for Back-to-School Shopping | NYT
"Some critics have suggested that Walmart stop selling guns entirely, but you can use your influence over gun makers for good.Dear Walmart C.E.O.: You Have the Power to Curb Gun Violence. Do It. | NYT
You could threaten gun makers that you will stop selling any of their weapons unless they begin incorporating fingerprint technology to unlock guns, for example. You could develop enhanced background checks and sales processes and pressure gun makers to sell only to retailers that follow those measures.
You have leverage over the financial institutions that offer banking and financing services to gun makers and gun retailers as well as those that lend money to gun buyers. You could use your heft to influence banks and credit card systems to change their processes around tracking gun sales. They have none."
