Typical Trump -- tweeting the self-serving Fox News-channeled claims from a disgruntled former Google employee over direct guidance from Google's CEO
"Trump said in the tweets that he had met with CEO Sundar Pichai and discussed recent news about the company, including its work in China. Trump wrote that “it all sounded good” before he learned of a former Google engineer who recently claimed there was a bias against conservatives at the company.On a related note, see Peter Strzok, whose anti-Trump texts got him fired from the FBI, sues for reinstatement | Washington Post, which notes
The former employee, Kevin Cernekee, was the subject of a Wall Street Journal profile last week, and has appeared on Fox News, but has since been criticized for his past statements at Google on topics like white nationalist Richard Spencer. Last night, Trump also posted an interview Cernekee gave to Lou Dobbs, in which he claimed Google would work to damage Trump’s 2020 reelection bid. The company has denounced the comments as baseless.
“All very illegal,” Trump wrote this morning about the company. “We are watching Google very closely!”"
"Strzok alleged in the suit that others in the bureau had not received similar discipline for criticism of Clinton, and he claimed Bowdich’s decision was the “direct result of unrelenting pressure from President Trump and his political allies on Capitol Hill.” Trump had repeatedly attacked Strzok publicly and privately and called for his firing.Trump says he’s ‘watching Google very closely’ after meeting with CEO | The Verge
Strzok asserted in the suit that his sentiments were “protected political speech,” and that his termination violated the First Amendment. He conceded that while the Hatch Act restricts the political activities of some employees, he had not violated even that law, and noted that Trump had rejected a recommendation to fire a senior White House adviser, Kellyanne Conway, for her violations of the Hatch Act."
No comments:
Post a Comment