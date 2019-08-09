Recalculating route...
"For the second quarter, Uber said it lost $5.2 billion, the largest loss since it began disclosing limited financial data in 2017. A majority of that — about $3.9 billion — was caused by stock-based compensation that Uber paid its employees after its I.P.O.Uber Posts $5.2 Billion Loss and Slowest Ever Growth Rate | NYT
Excluding that one-time expense, Uber lost $1.3 billion, or nearly twice the $878 million that it lost a year earlier. On that same basis and excluding other costs, the company said it expected to lose $3 billion to $3.2 billion this year.
Revenue grew to $3.1 billion, up 14 percent from a year ago, the slowest quarterly growth rate Uber has ever disclosed."
