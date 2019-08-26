Shop different
"Shopify has investors excited because it is increasingly seen as the most likely challenger to Amazon’s ecommerce dominance. While many retailers, both traditional and online, have tried to tackle Amazon’s “everything store” head-on, Shopify has succeeded by arming individual merchants with the same technology and capabilities, but with more control.Now bigger than eBay, Shopify sets its sights on Amazon | FT
Retailers from Kylie Jenner’s multimillion-dollar make-up venture to the online equivalent of mom-and-pop stores can use Shopify’s tools to build a website, list their products and take payments — all under their own domain and brand. Most of the shoppers who spent more than $40bn across 800,000 Shopify merchants last year would have had no idea they were transacting with the Canadian company."
