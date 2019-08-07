Also see Uber and Lyft finally admit they’re making traffic congestion worse in cities | The Verge
"Since 2015, Uber has inked more than 20 transit deals. The push is now being championed by Dara Khosrowshahi, its chief executive, to turn the company into the “Amazon of transportation.” In that vision, Uber would become a one-stop shop for car, bike, scooter, bus and train trips.Uber Wants to Sell You Train Tickets. And Be Your Bus Service, Too. | NYT
Doing so would help Uber draw more riders, especially as the company faces questions from Wall Street about whether it can make money and revive its once red-hot growth rate. On Thursday, Uber is scheduled to report its latest earnings, including an estimated quarterly loss of nearly $5 billion and declining revenue growth."
