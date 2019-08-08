The Harley LiveWire starts at $29,799, if you can find a dealer that hasn't pre-sold its allotment
"The industry is banking on electrics.An Electric Harley Loses the Growl but Still Aims to Turn Heads | NYT
“For so long, we thought of motorcycles as being these raw, fire-breathing vehicles,” said Harlan Flagg, founder of Hollywood Electrics in Los Angeles. “Motorcyclists have done themselves a huge disservice by scaring people away with these ridiculously loud bikes that are obnoxious.”
Their electric cousins are easier to ride than the gas-powered monsters. They have no clutch or gearshift, so riders do not need to coordinate all their extremities to operate the controls. They just twist the grip and go. There’s no hot exhaust pipe to burn a leg. And they project a friendlier, more eco-conscious image. They’re whisper-quiet."
