"Activist investor Carl Icahn is gaining two seats on the board of big data platform developer Cloudera, under an agreement unveiled Monday, after he acquired a huge stake in the company.Icahn Acquires 18 Percent Stake In Cloudera, Gains Two Seats On Board Of Directors | CRN
Icahn disclosed earlier this month that he had acquired more than 50.3 million Cloudera shares for an 18.36 percent stake in the company, according to a Bloomberg story.
Icahn's involvement with Cloudera comes at a turbulent time for the company. It is in the process of integrating its operations and product line with those of Hortonworks, the direct competitor Cloudera acquired in January for $5.2 billion. In June CEO Tom Reilly announced that he would retire in July, sending the company's stock plummeting almost 30 percent."
