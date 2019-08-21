Be sure to temporarily suspend your TransUnion credit freeze before applying; see Apple Card launches today for all US customers | Apple Newsroom for more details
"Applications to Apple's new digital credit card, dubbed simply Apple Card, are now available to all iPhone users in the United States. This follows a short period when Apple offered early access to a select number of customers who signed up and an employees-only test before that.Apple Card is now available to all US iPhone owners, adds new cash-back rewards | Ars Technica
[...]
While commentators in the press commonly speculated that it would be a somewhat exclusive card due to its ties to Goldman Sachs, a bank that does not tend to serve the lower end of the market, users in the early access periods found that the majority of people could apply for the card and be accepted, though credit limits range from a couple hundred dollars to many thousands, depending on the applicant's income and other factors.
Users can apply for the card in the Wallet app starting today if they have iOS 12.4 or later installed."
No comments:
Post a Comment