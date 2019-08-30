A timely activism reality check; on a related note, see Fracking may be a bigger climate problem than we thought | Vox
"Under increasing pressure from shareholders, activists and their own employees, BP, Shell, Exxon Mobil and several other international oil companies have joined the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative, which is pledged to reduce gas emissions. It is one part of a growing acknowledgment in the industry that climate change and future regulation are a threat.Trump’s Methane Rule Rollback Divides Oil and Gas Industry | NYT
“Shell has long supported the direct regulation of methane when regulation is efficient, effective and encourages innovation,” said Gretchen Watkins, Shell’s president for U.S. operations. “While the law may change in this instance, our environmental commitments will stand.”"
