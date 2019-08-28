Amazon Seeks Exclusive Programming for IMDb TV | WSJ notes "Amazon introduced IMDb TV in January as a free app, originally called IMDb Freedive. It sits within Amazon’s advertising organization, which is separate from its Prime Video division, according to people familiar with the company’s structure."
"IMDb TV, the free ad-supported streaming service launched by Amazon-owned IMDb at the beginning of the year (originally called Freedive), is today arriving on mobile devices. With the updated version of iOS and Android IMDb app rolling out now, users can stream from the app’s growing library of free movies and TV series.Amazon’s free streaming service IMDb TV comes to mobile devices | TechCrunch
Prior to IMDb TV’s launch, the movie website had experimented with video content in the form of trailers, celebrity interviews and other short-form series. But consumers today are more interested in services where they can stream premium content for free, without a subscription — as they can on IMDb TV competitors like Walmart-owned Vudu’s “Movies on Us,” Tubi or The Roku Channel, for example.
At launch, IMDb TV offered a collection of TV shows like Fringe, Heroes, The Bachelor and Without a Trace, as well as Hollywood movies like Awakenings, Foxcatcher, Memento, Monster, Run Lola Run, The Illusionist, The Last Samurai, True Romance and others."
