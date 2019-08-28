For more details, see Updates to Ads About Social Issues, Elections or Politics in the US | Facebook Newsroom
"Yet Facebook has applied its political advertising policy inconsistently. NBC News recently found that one political advertiser had sidestepped Facebook’s rules and was running ads under decoy company names. Last month, academics also called the social network’s ad archive — a tool Facebook introduced in late 2018 to allow the public to analyze political ads and ferret out disinformation campaigns — “broken,” describing it as riddled with bugs and technical issues.Facebook Tightens Rules on Verifying Political Advertisers | NYT
Ms. Harbath said Facebook’s tools are not perfect and that it would “continue to learn from elections in the U.S. and around the world.” Facebook alone cannot tackle political disinformation in ads, she said, and advertisers, governments, regulators, journalists and researchers would need to participate in addressing the global disinformation problem.
Disinformation experts said the social network is still far from fixing the damage caused by the false news and ad campaigns that have run on the platform."
