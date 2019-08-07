From Kara Swisher's latest column; BTW be sure to temporarily suspend your TransUnion credit lock before applying for Apple Card (see this article for details); on a related note, see iOS 13 privacy feature will force total overhaul for Facebook apps | Ars Technica
"The good news is that there are glimmers of hope everywhere — like Apple’s new credit card, which I’ve been testing over the last several days. It will be rolled out on Tuesday to a small number of people who have signed up for it and will launch more broadly later this summer.Trust No One Online | NYT
No surprise that it’s built for the iPhone and its Wallet app, and the setup is pretty seamless, as long as your credit is good. Its daily cash-back feature is a nice touch, putting money on your cash card for every day purchases.
But perks like those are now just table stakes for the credit-card business. More important for Apple — and for all tech companies — is to create products that can be trusted."
No comments:
Post a Comment