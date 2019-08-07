Wednesday, August 07, 2019

Trust No One Online | NYT

From Kara Swisher's latest column; BTW be sure to temporarily suspend your TransUnion credit lock before applying for Apple Card (see this article for details); on a related note, see iOS 13 privacy feature will force total overhaul for Facebook apps | Ars Technica
"The good news is that there are glimmers of hope everywhere — like Apple’s new credit card, which I’ve been testing over the last several days. It will be rolled out on Tuesday to a small number of people who have signed up for it and will launch more broadly later this summer.

No surprise that it’s built for the iPhone and its Wallet app, and the setup is pretty seamless, as long as your credit is good. Its daily cash-back feature is a nice touch, putting money on your cash card for every day purchases.

But perks like those are now just table stakes for the credit-card business. More important for Apple — and for all tech companies — is to create products that can be trusted."
Trust No One Online | NYT
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 