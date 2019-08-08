Obviously the campaign team should have simply asked Trump to retweet it, since no rules apply to his Twitter account...
"Twitter locked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s campaign account from further activity Wednesday as punishment for its sharing of a video of protesters screaming obscenities outside the Kentucky Republican’s home.Twitter freezes McConnell campaign account for posting video of protester’s violent threats | Washington Post
The social media company will not unlock @TeamMitch unless it agrees to remove the video.
McConnell’s campaign confirmed to The Washington Post that its account was suspended. The Courier-Journal first reported the story."
