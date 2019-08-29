That's "smallness" from a company with an ~$18.4B mkt cap
"It’s likely no coincidence that the boldest action we have seen on vaccines to date comes from one of the smallest social platforms, in terms of its user base and public prominence. If you’re Facebook, or YouTube, every policy decision is an act of international diplomacy. It’s a negotiation with the press and with the stock market. It’s an electrified rail, to be touched rarely and with safety gloves.Pinterest’s work in public health shows the good a smaller social network can do | The Verge
But if you’re Pinterest — well, no one ever really knew what to expect from you on the policy front anyway. Out of the spotlight, you can act decisively, and with moral clarity. (Notably, Ozoma worked at Google and Facebook before coming to Pinterest.) As the world considers breaking up the world’s biggest social platforms, Pinterest’s contribution to public health today makes a good case for smallness."
