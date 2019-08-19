From an extensive cryptocurrency + terrorism reality check
"The Treasury Department, under Mr. Mnuchin, has been promoting international rules that would require cryptocurrency exchanges to do a full identity check on anyone sending digital tokens out of a wallet.Terrorists Turn to Bitcoin for Funding, and They’re Learning Fast | NYT
This could make it easier to spot certain illegal transactions. But terrorists and other criminals who use cryptocurrency are already picking up methods that would make it easier to circumvent the new rules, in part by using cryptocurrencies that provide even more privacy than Bitcoin."
