Also see Form’s AR swim goggles blow Apple Watch out of the water [Review] | Cult of Mac
"Today, sports technology company FORM announced the immediate availability of the FORM Swim Goggles, the first premium swim goggles with a see-through, augmented-reality display that delivers performance metrics in real time. Now in stock at www.formswim.com, these goggles are priced at $199 USD with free shipping in the U.S. and Canada. Each pair is covered under a 45-day fit guarantee, and international shipping options are available.FORM Swim Goggles with Augmented-Reality Display Available Today for $199 | Form press release
Swimming is one of the world’s biggest sports, with over 30 million active pool swimmers in the U.S. alone. The FORM Swim Goggles are the first product to give swimmers the same real-time visual feedback that’s become an essential part of training for land-based sports like running and cycling. Metrics like split times, distance, stroke rate, pace per 100, and calories are displayed directly in the swimmer’s line of sight, while they swim. The goggles also feature a premium design that delivers best-in-class fit and durability."
No comments:
Post a Comment