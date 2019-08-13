Also see Solar electricity is now CHEAPER than grid electricity in China — with one in five cities finding renewable energy lower cost than coal | Daily Mail and, tangentially, Fish Farms Now Hosting Almost 9% of China’s Solar Power Panels | Bloomberg Environment
""They say grid parity – the “tipping point” at which solar generation costs the same as electricity from the grid – represents a key stage in the expansion of renewable energy sources.Solar now ‘cheaper than grid electricity’ in every Chinese city, study finds | Carbon Brief
While previous studies of nations such as Germany and the US have concluded that solar could achieve grid parity by 2020 in most developed countries, some have suggested China would have to wait decades.
However, the new paper published in Nature Energy concludes a combination of technological advances, cost declines and government support has helped make grid parity a reality in Chinese today."
