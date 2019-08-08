Also see Samsung’s new Galaxy Book S is a Qualcomm-powered laptop with 23 hours of battery life | The Verge, which notes: "The big question with this — and all ARM-based PCs, really — is whether the processor can be powerful enough to really feel like a viable main computer. Intel chips may have a bad rap for being power-hungry and a little behind the times, but ARM-based Windows laptops have disappointed us too many times for us to say we can trust this device’s power without testing it first."
"The fanless 2.1-pound, 13.3-inch Galaxy Book S is no slouch in the hardware department. It features an anodized aluminum frame on the top and base and a fully backlit keyboard, and it packs a 10-point touchscreen, a single USB-C port, and a multi-core Qualcomm system-on-chip paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. That’s in addition to Gigabit LTE Cat.18 connectivity built in and “studio-quality” stereo speakers tuned by AKG and enhanced further by Dolby Atmos technology, not to mention a Windows Hello-compatible camera and fingerprint sensor.Samsung unveils the Galaxy Book S, an ultra-thin laptop with a 23-hour battery life | VB
Thanks to software and hardware optimizations out the wazoo, the 42Wh battery (which supports USB Power Delivery 2.0, and Quick Charge 2.0) lasts a whopping 23 hours on a charge, Samsung claims. That’s without Wi-Fi or other connections enabled, though, so expect results to vary."
