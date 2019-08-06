In other toxic internet content news, see How the Trump Campaign Used Facebook Ads to Amplify His ‘Invasion’ Claim
"To stay online, 8chan’s administrators raced to find alternatives. They went to Epik, a technology company that could help the site register its web address again. Epik’s subsidiary, BitMitigate, could also protect it from cyberattacks, an 8chan administrator said in a tweet.Behind the Scenes, 8chan Scrambles to Get Back Online | NYT
After 8chan migrated to Epik and BitMitigate, the site flickered back online in some regions. But its return was brief. Voxility, a company that provides computing services to Epik, was criticized by internet executives for indirectly helping to keep 8chan on the web. In response, Voxility severed its relationship with Epik, taking BitMitigate offline in the process — and making 8chan go down again."
No comments:
Post a Comment