"You wouldn’t be blamed if you had forgotten about Quora, the question-and-answer machine that comes up immediately when Googling for, say, why rich people are so frugal or whether it’s okay to let your cat live outside if you don’t value it.Yes, Quora still exists, and it’s now worth $2 billion | Vox
But Silicon Valley now considers Quora — something of a relic of a quainter era on the internet — a $2 billion company, Recode has learned.
[...]
The company has been very slow to monetize its user base, which Quora says is 300 million unique people a month, and several investors tell Recode that they passed on the deal because of that poor track record of actually making money.
The company told some prospective investors that it did about $20 million in 2018 revenue, which makes a $2 billion valuation a pretty enormous 100x multiple of its prior year’s revenue."
