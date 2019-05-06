Also see, inevitably, Trump rants against Facebook, Twitter and defends full-blown conspiracy theorists as 'conservative thinkers' | Business Insider
"Some of the “problems” posed by firebrands like Jones and Farrakhan are of Facebook’s own making. One reason Jones composes such incendiary posts is that he knows they’ll be widely shared. Facebook loves sharing because the more sharing that goes on the more time users spend on the site and the more money Facebook makes. The downside of all this sharing is that even if you don’t follow Jones you can end up seeing one of his posts if one of your “friends” shares it. I suspect that some of the anger directed against accounts like Jones’ comes from users who recoil at such unwanted content shoved into their feeds. They can blame Jones, but the real perp is Facebook, which could rewrite its code to limit dissemination of posts by “bad actors” to only the users who have explicitly followed him. This would give Jones’ detractors some peace without punishing his followers—and without offending the First Amendment."Here’s How Facebook Should Really Handle Alex Jones | Politico
