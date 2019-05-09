For another Google I/O news perspective, see Google Fights Back | Stratechery; also see What Apple, Facebook and Google each mean by "privacy" | Axios
"Some of these features are new, such as more granular controls around location tracking—a particularly sensitive topic for Google, since it was sued last summer for storing location data even after users had turned off location history settings. Others were previously announced, or are expansions of what Google was already offering in its apps, like passwordless logins in Chrome or “incognito” mode.Google’s New Privacy Features Put the Responsibility on Users | Wired
But as Google increases the number of privacy features—part of an attempt to scrub its reputation clean of data-tracking dirt—the setup of the settings, toggles, and dashboards within its apps seems to put more responsibility on the individual user rather than the platform. As Pichai himself said, Google aims to give people “choices.” So it's your choice if you want to take the time to adjust, monitor, take out, or toggle something off. Just like it's Google's choice to not change its fundamental approach to gathering data to help better target advertising and thus make heaps of money."
