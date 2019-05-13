Also note that the iPhone XR price can be as low as $449, with an iPhone trade-in
"The $479 Pixel 3a XL is not a bad phone for its price, it runs Android 9.0 Pie, and since it's a Pixel device it will receive the first updates first.Comparing Apple's iPhone XR versus Google's Pixel 3a XL | AppleInsider
It has a great camera that offers amazing low light photos, but given that the performance is charitably the same as a three-year-old iPhone, and worst case a five year old one, and it comes in a polycarbonate shell, there are some compromises.
The $749 iPhone XR is not Apple's highest-end device, nor is it mid-range phone. It doesn't have an OLED display, Force Touch, or a two-lens camera system, but it uses the same fast processor as the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Its speakers are really loud and clear, it has wireless charging, it's IP67 certified, so if we were to choose between the two phones, we'd spend the extra money on the iPhone XR.
But, considering that the Pixel 3e XL is nearly identical in price to the iPhone 7 Plus, which Apple stills sells, we'll be comparing those two models very soon."
