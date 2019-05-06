Perhaps anticipating carbon-related concerns about one-day Prime shipping, Amazon also offers "Amazon Day" for customers concerned about their carbon footprints; see Amazon’s latest program to curb emissions? One delivery day per house, per week | Ars Technica (from February)
"One of the biggest reasons people shop at a physical store is because of the immediate need to get a product. By shortening delivery time to one day, Amazon changes that equation. Brian Olsavsky, Amazon’s CFO, said on the first-quarter earnings call that the company is already starting to see “good order trends” after rolling out one-day default shipping to certain areas.Amazon can already ship to 72% of US population within a day, this map shows | CNBC
It’s having an impact on the stock market, too. Rival retailers, like Walmart and Target, saw their shares drop following Amazon’s announcement. Most retailers are just now starting to offer two-day shipping and will be forced to spend more on improving their logistics infrastructure to try and keep pace with Amazon."
No comments:
Post a Comment