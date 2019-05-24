From the same podcast episode: Twitter co-founder Ev Williams says social media will get better ... eventually | Recode
"“You cannot solve climate change by breaking up ExxonMobil and making 10 ExxonMobils, you have to address the underlying issues,” Stamos said on the latest episode of Recode Decode with Kara Swisher. “I think there’s a lot of excitement for antitrust because it feels good to be like, ‘I hate this company, so let’s break it up.’ Having three companies that have the same fundamental problems doesn’t make it any better.”Don’t break up Facebook — replace Mark Zuckerberg, says former security boss Alex Stamos | Recode
Instead, he told Recode’s Kara Swisher at the Collision conference in Toronto, Facebook should model its future on the “internal revolution” at Microsoft that began in 2002, in the aftermath of the antitrust case United States v. Microsoft. And part of that revolution should be the replacement of CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg (who currently has an untouchable majority of voting shares).
[...]
“My recommendation would be Brad Smith from Microsoft. Some adult who has gone through this before at another company.”"
