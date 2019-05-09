"It’s 2019. People want to buy things online." -- home edition
"Redfin, the Seattle-based real estate brokerage, is starting a program that lets house hunters bid on properties directly through its website. The move aims to bring online shopping to a business dominated by attending weekend open houses and driving around with agents.Redfin Aims to Bring E-Commerce to Home Buying | NYT
The company recently tested the program in Boston and now plans to extend it in stages across the country. It is the latest sign that technology companies are encroaching on the decidedly low-tech world of real estate sales.
[...]
Real estate agents’ groups will be watching to see whether Redfin’s competitors introduce similar programs. At stake is the roughly $110 billion a year in commissions generated by home sales."
