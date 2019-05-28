From a timely Apple privacy overview
"Apple's principles on privacy are simple: it doesn't want to know anything about you that it doesn't need to. It has, he says, no desire to gather data to generate an advertising profile about its users.A look at Apple's secret testing lab where Secure Enclave chips are subjected to extreme tests, and Q&A with Craig Federighi about Apple's commitment to privacy | The Independent
"We have no interest in learning all about you as a company, we don't want to learn all about you, we think your device should personalise itself to you," [Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering] says. "But that's in your control that's not about Apple learning about you, we have no incentive to do it.
"And morally, we have no desire to do it. And that's fundamentally a different position than I think many, many other companies are in.""
No comments:
Post a Comment