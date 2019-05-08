Evidently the NYT has opted to publish Google's latest competitive marketing campaign as an op-ed; in the meantime, you might want to use Safari rather than Chrome, if you use Apple devices and value your privacy...
"“For everyone” is a core philosophy for Google; it’s built into our mission to create products that are universally accessible and useful. That’s why Search works the same for everyone, whether you’re a professor at Harvard or a student in rural Indonesia. And it’s why we care just as much about the experience on low-cost phones in countries starting to come online as we do about the experience on high-end phones.Google’s Sundar Pichai: Privacy Should Not Be a Luxury Good | NYT
Our mission compels us to take the same approach to privacy. For us, that means privacy cannot be a luxury good offered only to people who can afford to buy premium products and services. Privacy must be equally available to everyone in the world."
