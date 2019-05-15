Final paragraphs from an Amazon/Google competitive assessment; on a related note, see New native Discovery ad campaigns from Google monetize Discover feed for first time | Search Engine Land; tangentially, see Walmart to offer free next-day shipping beginning this week | Washington Post
"Google’s latest move lets the company sell ads and services that are more closely tied to actual transactions, which they can charge more for.Attention, Amazon Shoppers: Google Wants Some of Your Spending Money | NYT
Mr. Kaziukenas said that for now, Google’s plans were “not a risk at all” for Amazon. The reason, he said, is that Amazon has a large advantage over other retailers after more than a decade of building out the infrastructure to ship items quickly and reliably, while Google is depending on merchants to fulfill orders on their own.
“Google historically has tried to not do things in the physical world,” Mr. Kaziukenas said. “Obviously for them that has been very profitable.”"
