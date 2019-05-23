Tangentially, see Online ads can be targeted based on your emotions | Vox
"In a week of eyebrow-raising headlines surrounding the US-China trade spat, this latest report from Bloomberg still manages to stand out: Amazon is said to be working on a wrist-worn, voice-activated device that’s supposed to be able to read human emotions. This would be a rather novel health and wellness gadget, of the sort we’re more used to seeing feature in tenuous crowdfunding campaigns instead of from one of the world’s biggest tech companies.Amazon preparing a wearable that ‘reads human emotions,’ says report | The Verge
Bloomberg has spoken to a source and reviewed internal Amazon documents, which reportedly show the Alexa voice software team and Amazon’s Lab126 hardware division are collaborating on the wearable in development. The wearable, working in collaboration with a smartphone app, has microphones that can “discern the wearer’s emotional state from the sound of his or her voice,” according to Bloomberg. “Eventually the technology could be able to advise the wearer how to interact more effectively with others.”"
