Situationally relevant ads for binge-watching, e.g., perhaps for adult diapers?...
"Hulu’s new “binge advertising” experience comes as advertisers are increasingly seeking to reach customers in a way that doesn’t annoy them or disrupt their experience. This new format will “make it possible for marketers to target binge viewers with a creative that is situationally relevant to their viewing behavior,” the company said in a statement.Hulu reaches 28 million subscribers and announces new Marvel shows and ad formats | CNBC
Peter Naylor, Hulu’s SVP and head of ad sales, said the platform will identify when someone is “binge viewing,” or watching at least three episodes of the same series, and will serve tailored messages to that viewing behavior. He said it could take the form of a message saying a viewer can watch the next episode for free, or a personalized offer from a brand."
