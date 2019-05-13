Monday, May 13, 2019

An AI Pioneer Explains the Evolution of Neural Networks | Wired

From an extensive Geoffrey Hinton interview
"NT: So there's no emotion that couldn't be created? There's no thought that couldn't be created? There's nothing that a human mind can do that couldn't theoretically be recreated by a fully functioning neural network once we truly understand how the brain works?

GH: There’s something in a John Lennon song that sounds very like what you just said.

NT: And you're 100 percent confident of this?

GH: No, I'm a Bayesian, and so I'm 99.9 percent confident.

NT: Okay, then what is the .1?

GH: Well, we might, for example all be part of a big simulation."
