In other crypto news, see Facebook rolls back ban on cryptocurrency ads as it ramps up its own blockchain efforts | CNBC
"According to the Wall Street Journal, more than $1.7 billion in cryptocurrency has been stolen over the years, most of which has come from exchanges and been centered around Asia.If bitcoin is so safe, why does it keep getting hacked? | Recode
The Binance heist, like the previous exchange hacks, should serve as a warning to cryptocurrency investors: Your money might not be as safe as you think it is.
“It’s like robbing a bank, except you can do it from a thousand miles away, from the comfort of your home, and the money you get is virtually untraceable and you can disguise it by laundering it through multiple wallets in a matter of minutes,” said Robert Long, an attorney at GreenbergTraurig and former federal prosecutor."
