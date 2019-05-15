And then there was one... Also see The Hulu/Disney/Comcast divorce, explained | Vox
"The agreement puts Hulu under the control and guidance of a single company for the first time.Disney takes over full control of Hulu | Washington Post
The deal, which was expected, will allow for Comcast to retain its 33 percent financial stake in Hulu for the next five years even as Disney has operational carte blanche.
In 2024, either side will be able to force a change: Disney can compel Comcast to sell its stake while Comcast can require Disney to buy it, at a minimum valuation of $27.5 billion for the entire company."
