Later in the article: "The laptop is “air-gapped,” meaning it’s not directly connected to the Internet and cannot spread the viruses to other networks. Its Internet capabilities will be disabled before it is shipped to the winning bidder."
"An art patron has paid $1.3 million for the tech equivalent of a dormant land mine: a 2008 Samsung laptop containing some of the world’s most destructive malware.Laptop with some of the world’s most destructive malware sold for $1.3 million | Washington Post
“The Persistence of Chaos,” as the work is known, was created by Chinese Internet artist Guo O Dong and commissioned by Deep Instinct, a New York-based cybersecurity firm. The company supplied the malware and collaborated with Guo to guard against the kind of real-world damage the project was designed to highlight."
