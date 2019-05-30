Thursday, May 30, 2019

Worry About Facebook. Rip Your Hair Out in Screaming Terror About Fox News | NYT

From another timely media reality check:
"I understand the fear about digital fakery. But to focus on Facebook instead of Fox News is to mistake the symptom for the disease.

The disease is an entrenched, well-funded, decades-in-the-making, right-wing propaganda network, one that exists to turn faintly sourced rumors into full-blown, politically convenient narratives. The propaganda network’s tentacles now infiltrate every form of media — magazines, books, talk radio, social networks — but it still finds its most profitable and effective outlet in the Murdochs’ cable empire.

And it is devastatingly effective: Just about every political lie that has dominated American discourse in the past two decades — the Swift Boaters and the birthers, death panels, the idea that undocumented immigrants pose an existential threat but climate change does not — depended, for its mainstream dissemination, on the Fox News machine."
Worry About Facebook. Rip Your Hair Out in Screaming Terror About Fox News | NYT
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 