Recap of a WSJ article (I can't find via my News+ subscription; hmm...); also see Facebook's Secretive Cryptocurrency Payment System Is Apparently Code-Named 'Project Libra' | Gizmodo
"Big takeaways from the report:Project Libra: Facebook to launch stablecoin-based payments network | The Block
- Facebook is planning to launch a full payments network (rather than just remittances) and in discussions with payment networks Visa and Mastercard, payments processors such as giant First Data as well as large e-commerce merchants to support the launch.
- Facebook is seeking up to $1 billion in investments collectively from these firms in order to act as collateral to bolster and back a stablecoin that will be associated with the payments network.
- A stablecoin will exist as the currency of the payments system in order to eliminate credit card fees for merchants as well as to avoid the volatility of other cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ether.
- The company is considering tying the coin to Facebook's core ads engine, rewarding users for viewing ads and then purchasing goods, similar to how loyalty points rewards work."
